KHYBER - An Afghan national was murdered and a Pakistan security force personnel was injured when an Afghan soldier’s AK-47 pistol mistakenly discharged at the zero point of the Pak-Afghan shared Torkham Border on Thursday.

An Afghan soldier (Talib) unexpectedly fired, killing an Afghan national pedestrian on the Afghan side and injuring a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel across the border, according to a border security officer. Soon after the incident, security at the crossing site was tightened, and the border was closed to all kinds of transit. The injured soldier, Sher Aziz of the 142 wing of Chitral Scout, was sent to a military hospital for treatment. After an hour of closure, the border was reopened.