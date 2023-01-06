Share:

BADIN-District Returning Officer, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz Khan said all set to hold free, fair Local Government election in district Badin. DC while addressing the participants of the meeting held to review the arrangements of LG election 2023 at Darbar Hall Badin on Thursday said that all arrangements have been completed to ensure impartial local bodies polls aimed at shifting the power to the people at the grassroots level.

The meeting was participated by SSP Badin, Shahnawaz Khan Chachar, District Election Officer, Azhar Hussain Tanwari, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Najeeb Rehman Jamali and official including Assistant Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and workers on Thursday celebrated the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister and party-founder late Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto (ZAB). The party workers cut the birthday cakes and chanted the slogans of ‘Jiye Bhutto’ to celebrate on the occasion.

The ZA’s birthday celebration event was held at Badin Press Club & at Mandhro house Badin which was participated by district Deputy Information Secretary, Badin Ameer Hassan Khoso, senior journalists Tanweer Ahmed Arain, Abdul Shakoor Memon, Imran Abbas Khuwaja, Shad Altaf Memon & others when at other venue event was participated by Senator Khalida Mandhro, General Secretary, Sajida Talpur, Yasmeen Pathan, Hajani Khoso and scores of other party workers and office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Khalida Mandhro, Ameer Hassan Khoso, Tanweer Ahmed Arain, Sajida Talpur, Shakoor Memon and others said that ZAB had dedicated his entire life for the country.

They said it was late Bhutto who gave a unanimous constitution to the country adding that the party stood for the restoration of complete democracy in the country.

While addressing the participants, they said that Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan more powerful and strong by making it an atomic state and spent his entire life for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden people of Pakistan saying that the party leadership and workers should follow Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s struggle, ideology, dream and mission.