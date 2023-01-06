Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed concerned sectors to crackdown on wheat hoarders and wholesal­ers with an aim to control the shortage of wheat for the pro­vision of facilities to people in the province.

He said that the administra­tion of all the districts should be mobilized and action should be taken against those who store wheat and sell food items at higher prices saying that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and high street vendors.

The CM said that a special team should be formed for taking action against wheat hoarders and to submit a re­port of the action to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The District Administration said that in the light of the instruc­tions of the Chief Minister, the operations of special teams are underway in the supervi­sion of Deputy Commissioner Quetta in various parts of the city. 102 shopkeepers were arrested for illegal selling and hoarding and fines of thou­sands of rupees were imposed in conducting 378 raids at wheat and flour warehouses and shops in the respective ar­eas by special team. About 31 shops were sealed and warn­ings were issued to 74 shop­keepers, actions will continue continuously by district Ad­ministration Quetta.

The District Administration advised that people should register their complaints against hoarders and whole­salers in the complaint cell of the Deputy Commissioner in order to provide to public fa­cilities in this regard.