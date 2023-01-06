Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government has planned to provide international market access to the local handi­crafts, and embroidery which have huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country.

The handicraft is an integral part of the cottage industry made across the province, an official of Balochistan government said in an exclusive talk with APP. He said the government would play its due role in promoting handicrafts be­ing made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs, and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

Besides developing road infra­structure and providing basic neces­sities of life in those areas, human development has been given top priority by the government for bet­ter production of handicrafts, the official added. He said most of the gems and jewelry entrepreneurs be­longed to the less developed areas, which would ensure facilities. The provincial government would facili­tate the gems and jewelry sector by establishing gemstone identification laboratories in Quetta and other cit­ies of the province, he added.