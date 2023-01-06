Share:

Flour shortage continues in Balochistan, as the 20kg price of flour has reached Rs 2,800.

As per details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province.

The 20kg flour bag is being sold for Rs 2,800 now, which was Rs 2,300, a week ago in the province. Flour shortage has also hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme.

The flour mills association said that 25 thousand bags are required for 18 flour mills daily in Quetta. They urged the government to arrange 9 to 10 lac four bags on daily basis. The mills associations further said flour will disappear from the market in few days, if wheat was not provided to them.

On other hand, the sources within the Balochistan food department, they have struck a deal of 200,000 wheat sacks from Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO). The wheat will reach Quetta from Layyah tomorrow, they further said.

Earlier, a massive flour shortage hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme.

1-kilo bag of flour is sold at Rs130 which was previously available at Rs125 in the province. Whereas the 20 kg is sold for Rs 2500, the 50 kg bag is raised from Rs 6000 to Rs 6500. The 100 kg large bag now cost Rs 12000.