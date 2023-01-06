Share:

ISLAMABAD - A banking court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case till January 31. Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen, who heard the plea for bail extension, also instructed the PTI chairman to join the investigation in all circumstances.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to grant two-week time to Imran Khan for the appearance due to medical reasons. The court remarked why not it should cancel Imran Khan’s bail and why he did not join the investigation. The lawyer replied that his (Imran Khan) client wanted to join the investigations.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi prayed to the court to dismiss Imran Khan’s bail petition, arguing that the PTI chief was running his party affairs but was not attending the court proceedings. He said the accused had not implemented any court order except the submission of surety bonds.

It was not possible for the investigation officer to visit Lahore for investigation as it would become a precedent for other accused to ask IOs to come to Quetta for investigation. The court observed that it could not give directions to the IO as he could conduct the investigation anywhere. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.