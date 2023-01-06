Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed concerned sectors to crackdown on wheat hoarders and wholesalers with an aim to control the shortage of wheat for the provision of facilities to people in the province.

He said that the administration of all the districts should be mobilized and action should be taken against those who store wheat and sell food items at higher prices.

The CM said that a special team should be formed for taking action against wheat hoarders and to submit a report of the action to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The District Administration said that in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister, the operations of special teams are underway in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Quetta in various parts of the city.