Peshawar - Trans peshawar has announced to launch a new express route (er 12) from shah alam pull to Mall of hayatabad with the addition of 12 more buses from January 10. saddaf Kamil, spokesperson for Transpeshawar, said that 12 buses would initially operate on this route.

“A fleet of 62 new buses has arrived, and after launching the first 12 vehicles on er-12, the remaining buses will be gradually operationalised on current and new routes in the following weeks,” she continued.

“The er-12 will start from shah a lam pul, join the corridor at Malik s aad station, and would continue till Mall of hayatabad. This route would include 11 stops, including shah alam Bridge, sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Landay sarak, shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazaar, saddar, peshawar University, and hayatabad Mall,” she said.

The ER-12 would be the first of five new routes announced by Transpeshawar at the end of 2022, according to the spokesman, who also mentioned a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (Dr-11), Chamkani to Malik saad shaheed via ring road (Dr-4B), a suburban express route from pabbi to Malik saad shaheed via Chamkani (ser -13), and regi Model Town to Tehkal payan (Dr-14).

“To satisfy the growing demand from the people of peshawar, the system is continuously expanding. Five new routes have been approved, and they will be operationalised at a time in the next weeks,” saddaf Kamil stated. Currently, a feeder road (Dr-3B) connects shah alam pul to Malik saad shaheed station, passing through 22 stations. This route carries approximately 17,000 passengers every day, she claimed.

The launch of er-12 would not only serve to separate the number of people on Dr-3B, but it will also help to divide the rush of travellers from Malik saad to the Mall of peshawar. The express route, according to sadaf, would be especially useful for students going to the University of peshawar because of the reduced journey time