LAHORE-Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has announced its exciting campaign, ‘Win your Trolley,’ to kick off 2023. Customers have a chance to win their shopping trolleys for free via a spin-the-wheel game from 1 – 18 January.

The mechanics of the campaign are extremely simple and all Carrefour stores across Pakistan will be participating. A game wheel will be mounted near the cash counters, for Carrefour colleagues to spin at random and select the ‘winning’ counter. The customer checking out during that time will be announced as the winner to take their shopping for free.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, said, “Carrefour believes in providing customers with an elevated shopping experience throughout the year and by starting the new year with a fantastic campaign, we are excited to deliver value as always. We look forward to welcoming our valued customers to shop their hearts out and possibly walk away with everything for free.”

Carrefour will be giving away 150 trolleys each day over the course of the 18-day campaign, choosing two winners every hour starting from 1 January. Whilst the offer is not applicable to heavy household items, the selected customers will be lucky enough to take home their shopping for free as part of Carrefour’s efforts to uplift the communities it serves.