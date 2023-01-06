Share:

Punjab government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan wanted the government on Friday to conduct a transparent probe into the Wazirabad incident.

Mr Chohan addressed a news conference in Punjab s provincial capital, saying, "The concerns of the imported government could be estimated from the way it [the government] mocked Imran Khan for receiving bullets."

Mr Chohan accused the government of using federal institutions to influence the JIT, saying that Imran Khan did not flee the country like PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif by staging the drama of illness.Mr Chohan complimented his party chief, saying, "Imran Khan fought the elements of violence and tyranny by staying in the country."

He blamed the coalition government for using the key suspect in the Wazirabad incident against Imran Khan, which was quite deplorable, according to Mr Chohan.

Expressing his views over yesterday’s press conference of accused Naveed’s lawyer, Mr. Chohan said, "The presser of accused Naveed’s lawyer helped Imran boost his respect." Mr Chohan was of the view that the assassination attempt on the popular leader, Imran Khan, was a plot against the country’s security.