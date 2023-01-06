RAWALPINDI/RIYADH - Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, during his week-long visit, Army Chief will be meeting senior leadership of both the brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing security related subjects. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman said on Twitter that he met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and they both discussed the ‘strategic partnership between our brotherly countries.’ “Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation,” tweets Khalid bin Salman