Share:

RAWALPINDI/RIYADH - Chief of Army Staff Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Sau­di Arabia and the UAE.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, during his week-long visit, Army Chief will be meeting senior lead­ership of both the brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing security related subjects. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman said on Twitter that he met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and they both dis­cussed the ‘strategic partner­ship between our brotherly countries.’ “Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pa­kistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the stra­tegic partnership between our brotherly countries, re­viewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strength­ening our cooperation,” tweets Khalid bin Salman