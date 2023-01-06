Share:

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the measures being taken for the availability of wheat flour and the elimination of its hoarding. All deputy commissioners (DCs), officers of the Food Department, and representatives of the Flour Mills Owners Association participated in the meeting. The meeting decided that all the DCs would establish four wheat flour centers in their respective districts. Commissioner said steps had been taken to provide wheat flour at a subsidized price on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He directed the DCs to ensure smooth availability of wheat flour to the people.