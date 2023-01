Share:

A police constable was martyred after some unidentified terrorists opened fire at a police mobile and Wargara Police Station in Lakki Marwat in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, some unidentified miscreants attacked Wargara Police Station and a police mobile with sophisticated weapons. Policemen deployed at the police station retaliated the attack.

During a crossfire one constable identified as Sami Ullah embraced martyrdom while Additional SHO Habib Ullah sustained injuries.