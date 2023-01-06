Share:

LIQUOR LICENCE CASE.

NAB’s investigation officer tells court arrest of former CM was not required.

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday disposed of the bail application of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Us­man Buzdar in an illegal li­quor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conduct­ed the hearing on the bail ap­plication of the former chief minister who also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail. The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer submitted that the NAB regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case and the matter had been sent to NAB head­quarters for final decision. He submitted that the arrest of the former chief minister was no longer required. At this, Buzdar’s counsel submitted that he did not want to press the bail matter in this situa­tion and sought permission to withdraw the application.

Subsequently, the court dis­posed of the bail application of the former chief minister. The NAB had launched investiga­tions against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise and Taxa­tion Department Punjab on charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt prac­tices. It was alleged that the ac­cused issued an illegal liquor li­cence to an under construction hotel in violation of rules