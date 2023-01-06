Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the deputy commissioners to en­sure timely resolution of complaints received on Qeemat Punjab app and raise public awareness about the use of this app.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and avail­ability of food items, especially flour, ghee, pulses and vegetables, at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting decided to increase supply in the market and establish trucking points for one week to eliminate the impres­sion of flour shortage. The authorities briefed the chief secretary that flour is available in all the districts at fixed price and there is no short­age anywhere. The Chief Secretary ordered the field officers to intensify the crackdown on ille­gal transportation of wheat and flour. He men­tioned that providing relief to the people from inflation is the first priority of the government. Secretary Industries Department presented a report on ranking of the districts regarding the performance in price control. The Chief Secre­tary directed the districts of Multan, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad to improve their performance, while he appreci­ated the districts with more than 73 percent score - Chiniot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Sa­hiwal and Sialkot. He said that a score of less than 50 percent in performance indicators is not acceptable in any case. He said that sub­sidies are being given to the deserving people through Ehsaas Ration Riayat Program, pro­viding discounts on four items including flour. He said that the administrative officers should play their role in making the Ehsaas Ration Ri­ayat Program a success.