Lahore - Dense fog blanketed the plains of punjab and disrupted rail, road and air traffic. at the allama Iqbal International Airport, 18 domestic and international flights were delayed as air operations were affected due to foggy weather. Three flights could not land at the airport while many flights were delayed for hours. according to motorway officials, motorways remained closed at many places due to fog. Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Multan Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala and M-11 sialkot Motorway from Lahore to Kamonki had been closed. Due to the dense fog, schedule of trains was also affected.