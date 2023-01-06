Share:

PESHAWAR - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Rs18.583 billion project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government involving the Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme which would deliver safe drinking water to approximately 2,000 people in Mansehra. Chief Minister in his statement described the approval of this mega scheme as an important achievement for the provincial government and excellent news for the people of Mansehra.

The Chief Minister made it clear that his government is working under a compreheninpsive strategy to resolve public issues across the province, adding that work on drinking water supply schemes in different parts of the province is underway.

He said that the provincial government has initiated Cities Improvement Project worth Rs. 97 billion which is aimed at streamlining the civic services delivery with a special focus on the drinking water supply and solid waste management system. Under the project, work on drinking water supply schemes has already been initiated in the different divisional headquarters of the province. He said that the provincial government is committed to resolving the issue of drinking water for inhabitants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and major cities in particular. Keeping in view the drinking water shortage due to limited groundwater resources in Mansehra city, the Gravity Flow Water Supply scheme has been planned with around 62.5 Km long supply line.