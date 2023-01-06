Share:

QUETTA - Director General of Balo­chistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manu­facturers and supply edible products across the prov­ince to be registered with the BFA for curbing sub­standard items in the area. He said that the aim of this was to ensure the supply of quality products to the pub­lic and complete prevention of counterfeiting. The DG said that labeling and regis­tration of all food products were required according to the laws, selling any prod­uct without approved labels and registration was not permitted saying that shop­keepers must ask for label­ing registration from the supplier before purchasing any product. He said that the work of super and depart­mental stores, marts, and general stores were not to register the products saying that however, the owners of these centers should fully co­operate with the Balochistan Food Authority and ensure that they would not sell food items without the manufac­turer’s details and expiry date, etc. He said that main­taining all the traceability records of the items would discourage adulteration and counterfeiting elements.