QUETTA - Director General of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manufacturers and supply edible products across the province to be registered with the BFA for curbing substandard items in the area. He said that the aim of this was to ensure the supply of quality products to the public and complete prevention of counterfeiting. The DG said that labeling and registration of all food products were required according to the laws, selling any product without approved labels and registration was not permitted saying that shopkeepers must ask for labeling registration from the supplier before purchasing any product. He said that the work of super and departmental stores, marts, and general stores were not to register the products saying that however, the owners of these centers should fully cooperate with the Balochistan Food Authority and ensure that they would not sell food items without the manufacturer’s details and expiry date, etc. He said that maintaining all the traceability records of the items would discourage adulteration and counterfeiting elements.
