Share:

LAHORE - While the PTI is pre­paring ground to seek a trust vote from the Punjab Assembly, the Punjab Chief Minis­ter Ch Parvez Elahi, on the other hand, has an­nounced not to obtain the confidence vote as directed by the Punjab Governor.

Though the matter of a trust vote for the chief minister is pending in the Lahore High Court for a final decision, the PTI has already made it public that the chief minister will show his majority in the Punjab Assembly even before the next date of court hearing which is Janu­ary 11. Speaker Punjab Assembly also resched­uled a Punjab Assem­bly sitting for January 9 (Monday) to enable the chief minister to obtain the confidence vote. Fol­lowing this exercise, the PTI wants to go ahead with its plan to dissolve the Punjab and KPK as­semblies to push the fed­eral government for early elections. Ch Parvez Ela­hi, on the other hand, has shown defiance to have recourse to the provincial house to prove his major­ity terming the governor’s orders as illegal. Talking to the media persons Thurs­day after inauguration of the extension project of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, the chief min­ister said that the Punjab governor had issued an unlawful order regarding the confidence vote and it was not binding on him to act on his advice. “We don’t have to accept this unlawful order of the gov­ernor and there is no need to implement an unlaw­ful order”, he observed in a clear message to the PTI that he will not be seek­ing the confidence vote at least before the court’s fi­nal judgment in his case.

The PTI and the chief minister had challenged the governor’s order in the Lahore High Court de­scribing it unconstitution­al. The court had allowed the chief minister to act as the chief minister till January 11 after taking an undertaking from him that he would not dissolve the assembly.

Interestingly, after his refusal to obtain the con­fidence vote as desired by the PTI and the governor, Ch Parvez Elahi heaped praises on the PTI chair­man Imran Khan and called him a great leader of his time.

“A leader like Imran Khan will not be born in Pakistan again and the country will make great progress under his dy­namic leadership. Paki­stan has got an honest leader like Imran Khan after Quaid-i-Azam for the first time. A leader like him will not be born again”, he said in the same media talk in which he announced not to get the trust vote from the As­sembly. Parvez Elahi also said that all PML-N lead­ers lagged behind Imran Khan in terms of leader­ship qualities