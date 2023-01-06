KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that terrorists and extremists are enemies of Pakistan, humanity and our religion of Islam.” “Even I don’t consider them (terrorists) as humans,” the PPP leader said while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House after the meeting of the Central Executive Committee held on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP’s founding chairman. He further said that he is strongly opposed to Imran Khan’s policy of appeasing terrorists, who is the front man of terrorists. He pointed out that Imran Khan took such steps during his rule which are against national security. He first released the perpetrators of the APS tragedy and sent them out of the country, then the terrorists imprisoned in Afghanistan’s jails were also invited to stay in Pakistan. “As a result of Imran Khan’s actions, the country is facing terrorism again today. “We have faced extremists and terrorists before, threats are in place but I call them terrorists, I don’t consider them as human beings.” he said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has always had a stand that elections should be held on time, if anyone has any misunderstanding of delaying the election that should be corrected. “Local government elections or general elections should be held on time, and PPP will not support delay in election,” he added. In response to a question, he said that PPP want to work together with MQM following the constitution and law. He said that despite not including such conditions in the agreement, Sindh government provided funds to its assembly members from the provincial budget. He further said that no one should expect PPP to take illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic decision.
Share: