Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that terrorists and extremists are enemies of Pakistan, humanity and our religion of Islam.” “Even I don’t consider them (ter­rorists) as humans,” the PPP leader said while addressing a press conference at Bilaw­al House after the meeting of the Central Executive Com­mittee held on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhut­to, the PPP’s founding chair­man. He further said that he is strongly opposed to Imran Khan’s policy of appeasing terrorists, who is the front man of terrorists. He point­ed out that Imran Khan took such steps during his rule which are against nation­al security. He first released the perpetrators of the APS tragedy and sent them out of the country, then the terror­ists imprisoned in Afghani­stan’s jails were also invited to stay in Pakistan. “As a re­sult of Imran Khan’s actions, the country is facing terror­ism again today. “We have faced extremists and ter­rorists before, threats are in place but I call them terror­ists, I don’t consider them as human beings.” he said. Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has always had a stand that elections should be held on time, if anyone has any misunderstanding of delay­ing the election that should be corrected. “Local gov­ernment elections or gener­al elections should be held on time, and PPP will not support delay in election,” he added. In response to a question, he said that PPP want to work together with MQM following the consti­tution and law. He said that despite not including such conditions in the agreement, Sindh government provided funds to its assembly mem­bers from the provincial budget. He further said that no one should expect PPP to take illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic decision.