Share:

NORTHAMPTON-Writer Fay Weldon, best known for books including 1983’s The Life and Loves of a She-Devil, has died at the age of 91. The author published more than 30 novels across her career, as well as collections of short stories, films for television, and pieces of journalism. Weldon was born in the UK but was brought up in New Zealand. She published her first novel in 1967 and went on to be shortlisted for the Booker and Whitbread literature prizes for her works Praxis and Worst Fears. Weldon’s witty, cutting and mischievous stories about the lives and loves of women often drew on her own colourful and turbulent private life and relationships. A family statement released by her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright.

“She died peacefully on Wednesday.” Author Jenny Colgan led the tributes, describing Weldon as “formidable, fierce and wonderful”. Fellow writer Joanne Harris said she was “a remarkable woman”, while TV presenter Peter Purves said she was a “fantastic writer whose work lit up the 70’s and 80’s”. Broadcaster and author Rev Richard Coles said he was “so sorry” to see news of Weldon’s death. “I started out as an admirer of her fiction and I ended up taking her Holy Communion,” he tweeted. “She was amazing. May she rest in peace.” Sophie Walker, former leader of the Women’s Equality Party, recalled Weldon as “funny and dark and clever and angry and took not one single prisoner”.