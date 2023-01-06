Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) once again failed to produce the two Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials accused in leaking former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tax data.

The anti-corruption wing had been ordered by the Islamabad’s District and Sessions court to produce the accused after the completion of 14-day physical remand. However, the judicial magistrate delayed the matter during working hours making the accused’s lawyers to wait for nothing.

The court has adjourned the hearing until Jan 20.

Earlier, the FBR had suspended from service two officers of the Inland Revenue Service in connection with the leak of tax record details of Mr Bajwa and his family, sources told Dunya News.

Sources said Deputy Commissioners Atif Nawaz and Zahoor Ahmad have been suspended from service after preliminary investigations.