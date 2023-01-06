Share:

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, terming them to be “utterly baseless and malicious”.

The statement came hours after an Afghan newspaper, Hasht-e-Subh Daily, reported that Pakistan launched an air strike on TTP strongholds in the Nangarhar province, and bombed targets in the Salala neighborhood in the vicinity of Gushta district.

While responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson dismissed the report. The claims of air strikes from Pakistan in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan were baseless and malicious, the spokesperson said.