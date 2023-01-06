Share:

Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab including Lahore on night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

Flight operations in different cities have also been disturbed due to dense fog and passengers faced unusual delays in travelling.