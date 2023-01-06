Share:

LAHORE-In a bid to expand the network of elite sports facilities, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood laid the foundation stone of three more sports facilities here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Thursday.

After laying the foundation stone of the country’s first ever Hockey High Performance Center on January 4, the Sports Minister performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Body Contact Sports Center, Multipurpose Training Station and Table Tennis Arena here at different places of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, PTTA President Irfan Ullah Khan and others were also present on this occasion. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza gave a thorough briefing to the Minister about different features of the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Body Contact Sports Center will be completed with the cost of Rs 62.687 million, Multipurpose Training Station with Rs 46.538 million and Table Tennis Arena will be constructed with the budget of Rs 50 million. “All these sports facilities will be equipped with all modern amenities and we are quite upbeat that these sports facilities will help a lot in further promoting the sports culture in Punjab,” he added.

He informed that after the completion of Body Contact Sports Center, we will be able to organize events of all body contact sports such as martial arts, taekwondo and boxing etc in a befitting manner. “Similarly, all national and international level table tennis competitions could be organized at Table Tennis Arena after its completion whereas our weightlifting and powerlifting athletes could get international standard training at Multipurpose Training Station,” he stated.