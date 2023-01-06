Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the government is launching the “Talented Youth Internship Program” for 30,000 unemployed graduate youth.

Presiding over a meeting of private sector representatives to provide internship to youth, the minister said the duration of internship will be 6 months and a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 will be given to the youth.

He said future of the country depends on purposeful education and skill acquisition of youth as two-thirds of Pakistan’s population is below 30 years.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that the main task of the Ministry of Planning is to plan the future of the youth adding that the development of Pakistan depends on the active role of the youth and the private sector.

Under this programme, he said some 30,000 youth would get an opportunity to work in the industry.

The minister also stressed the need to forget all the differences and work together to get the country out of the economic crisis.

The economy of a country with a population of 220 million does not sink in 8 months, he said adding that when there is a fire in the house, the first thing to do is to extinguish the fire.

He said that every Pakistani should play role in bringing the country out of economic crisis. “Every Pakistani would have to become champion of Turnaround Pakistan Campaign.”