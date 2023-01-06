Share:

QUETTA - Internet service has been restored in the port city of Gwadar, said Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson of the Balochistan government on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the DGPR, she said that in order to maintain the law and order situation, mo­bile and internet services were temporarily halted in Gwadar city. Amnesty In­ternational demanded the restoration of the internet in Gwadar city.

“The shutdown of inter­net service was extended until the complete restora­tion of law and order in the coastal city,” the spokesper­son recalled, adding that the government restored 3G and 4G internet services after the law and order im­proved in Gwadar.

She noted that after the week-long protest, the situ­ation in Gwadar has been improving gradually as the citizens are satisfied with the government’s measures for peace and security.

The provincial govern­ment is taking timely mea­sures while realizing the problems of the people of Gwadar. Due to the untir­ing efforts of the adminis­tration, business and other activities are fully restored.

About trade activities at the port, she noted that Gwadar port is also fully functional. Ships loaded with goods have anchored at the port regularly.

“Despite the attacks on government offices and po­lice personnel by the armed protesters of the Haq Do Tehreek, the government and the police force showed patience,” she stressed