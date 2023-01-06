Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Imran Ismail said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran will dominate the political scene in Sindh.

Mr Ismail addressed the participants of the anti-inflation rally, saying that the PTI will end his former president Asif Ali Zardari s dominance in Punjab politics, adding that his [Zardari s] efforts to dominate Punjab politics were futile.

Lamenting that the inflation in the country was backbreaking, Mr. Ismail said, "The price of flour per kg increased to Rs150, the real price of which was Rs55 per kg."

Mr Ismail also vowed to not let the MQM-London revive its political activities in the country, also claiming that none of the Sindh ministers and Asif Ali Zardari have the guts to challenge the deposed premier [Imran Khan].

Mr Ismail claimed about the anti-inflation rallies, "With these rallies, the uproar of welcoming Imran Khan will be caused."