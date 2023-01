Share:

President Karachi traders union Hammad Poonewala on Friday refused to comply with the federal government’s decision of early closure of markets in a bid to conserve energy.

Mr Poonewala said the government’s decision would subside the energy crisis but the creation of more energy. “Solar energy should be promoted and taxes on solar energy should be abolished”, he added.

Earlier, the federal government decided to close markets and wedding halls early in a bid to conserve energy.