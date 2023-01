Share:

KARACHI-The K-Electric recently held an awareness session with over 700 students at the Prince Ali Boys School in Malir, educating children and teachers on how to protect themselves in case of a fire, steps they can undertake to combat negative effects of climate change, and the benefits of using electricity wisely. They were also given information on KE’s environmentally friendly paperless billing initiative which is saving 4000 trees and 265 million gallons of water annually.