Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to re­view the affairs of Lahore Waste Man­agement Company (LWMC) at his of­fice here on Thursday.

The chief minister expressed satis­faction over resolving the financial is­sues as LWMC handed over a cheque of Rs.2.90 billion to Türkiye company Ozpak. The CM noted that Türkiye is counted among Pakistan’s best friends, adding that its investments in waste management and other sectors would be wel­comed. Lahore would be made a clean and orderly city, he said and added that waste management com­panies are being activated for cleaning big cities. The best sanitation system will be devised for every city of Punjab, he added. The Ozpak delegation in­cluded Nizamettin Kocamese coun­try head of Ozpak and Afzaal Shah project director. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Secre­tary Local Government Department Mubashar Hussain, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar and Chairman CM Com­plaint Cell Zubair Khan were also present. Meanwhil, the Lahore Waste Management (LWMC) Company has started a special cleaning campaign at more than 20 historical, tourist and religious places in the city to preserve historical beauty. According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Commis­sioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan and LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar launched the campaign by review­ing special cleaning operations and washing activities in Data Darbar and adjacent areas. Ali Anan Qamar had a detailed discussion with Data Darbar administration about the cleaning ar­rangements, visited the Darbar, laid the wreath and offered Fatiha. He said that LWMC had released its clean­ing plan to make historical, touristic, and religious places zero waste for the citizens and tourists of Lahore. Special clean­ing operations and washing activities had been com­pleted in Data Darbar and adjacent areas under the zero waste campaign, he added. He said that Jahan­gir Tomb, Noor Jahan Tomb, and Dai Inga Mazar would be made zero waste in the coming weeks. In the next phase, Minar-i-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Yadgar Chowk, Delhi Darwaza and Wazir Khan Mosque would also be part of the special cleaning campaign. Spe­cial cleaning arrangements would also be made around Istanbul chowk, Tolinton market, the Lahore museum, Punjab Assembly and railway station. Special cleaning at Gurdwara Dera Sa­hib, Cathedral Church, Haveli Yusuf Salah Uddin, and other historical and tourist sites would also be part of the campaign. Town managers would be responsible to implement the plan, he added. Uniforms, shoes, and protec­tive kits were being distributed among more than 10,000 workers.