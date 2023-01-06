LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review the affairs of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office here on Thursday.
The chief minister expressed satisfaction over resolving the financial issues as LWMC handed over a cheque of Rs.2.90 billion to Türkiye company Ozpak. The CM noted that Türkiye is counted among Pakistan’s best friends, adding that its investments in waste management and other sectors would be welcomed. Lahore would be made a clean and orderly city, he said and added that waste management companies are being activated for cleaning big cities. The best sanitation system will be devised for every city of Punjab, he added. The Ozpak delegation included Nizamettin Kocamese country head of Ozpak and Afzaal Shah project director. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Secretary Local Government Department Mubashar Hussain, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar and Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Khan were also present. Meanwhil, the Lahore Waste Management (LWMC) Company has started a special cleaning campaign at more than 20 historical, tourist and religious places in the city to preserve historical beauty. According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan and LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar launched the campaign by reviewing special cleaning operations and washing activities in Data Darbar and adjacent areas. Ali Anan Qamar had a detailed discussion with Data Darbar administration about the cleaning arrangements, visited the Darbar, laid the wreath and offered Fatiha. He said that LWMC had released its cleaning plan to make historical, touristic, and religious places zero waste for the citizens and tourists of Lahore. Special cleaning operations and washing activities had been completed in Data Darbar and adjacent areas under the zero waste campaign, he added. He said that Jahangir Tomb, Noor Jahan Tomb, and Dai Inga Mazar would be made zero waste in the coming weeks. In the next phase, Minar-i-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Yadgar Chowk, Delhi Darwaza and Wazir Khan Mosque would also be part of the special cleaning campaign. Special cleaning arrangements would also be made around Istanbul chowk, Tolinton market, the Lahore museum, Punjab Assembly and railway station. Special cleaning at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Cathedral Church, Haveli Yusuf Salah Uddin, and other historical and tourist sites would also be part of the campaign. Town managers would be responsible to implement the plan, he added. Uniforms, shoes, and protective kits were being distributed among more than 10,000 workers.