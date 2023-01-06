Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister punjab Chaudhry parvez elahi chaired a meeting to review the affairs of Lahore waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office here on Thursday.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over resolving the financial issues as LWMC handed over a cheque of rs.2.90 billion to Türkiye company Ozpak. The CM noted that Türkiye is counted among pakistan’s best friends, adding that its investments in waste management and other sectors would be welcomed.

Lahore would be made a clean and orderly city, he said and added that waste management companies are being activated for cleaning big cities. The best sanitation system will be devised for every city of punjab, he added.

The Ozpak delegation included Nizamettin Kocamese country head of Ozpak and afzaal shah project director. provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-rasheed, secretary Local Government Department Mubashar hussain, CeO LwMC ali anan Qamar and Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair khan were also present.