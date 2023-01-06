Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Evacuee Trust Property Board have agreed to utilise all available resources to promote religious tourism to earn foreign exchange.

These views were expressed by Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board Rana Muhammad Arif in a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar at LCCI here on Thursday.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board is working to develop international competitive religious tourism sector to fully realize its diverse potential and making religious tourism a leading economic sector for the country through public-private partnership.

Arif said that ETPB has around 70 thousand sites and properties including all the religious shrines and we are trying to explore our tourist sites and to develop infrastructure and accessibility of those sites to earn foreign exchange and to promote the soft image of Pakistan. He continued by saying that the promotion of religious tourism cannot be achieved by any ministry alone but the role of the private sector is equally important for the purpose. “We are opening up the closed sites. the purpose of opening those sites it to promote religious tourism.”

He said that the religious tourism ultimately promotes the other tourists sites also and the ETPB is ready and willing to facilitate private sector on all those sites to invest to make stalls and by doing this, those sites, which were previously were not be able to reach, will now be available for all the tourists to visit and the country can earn handsome amount of foreign exchange by promoting religious tourism. Kartarpur is one of the example of this vision. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always emphasized on the promotion of tourism sector. He said that many other sectors are directly or indirectly linked with the tourism industry. He said that the promotion of tourism sector not only boosts economic activities but also creates new employment opportunities.

Kashif Anwar said that for a long time, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been presenting its point of view regarding exploiting the potential of religious tourism. He said that there are many cities in Pakistan where domestic and foreign Hindu and Sikh pilgrims are eager to visit their ancient sites but only few go there due to lack of security and other facilities. He said that Evacuee Trust Property Board is required to take special measures to protect these historical places. He said that due to unfavorable weather changes and lack of maintenance work for a long time, many historical places are deteriorating. There is a dire need to maintain these places as much as possible and make appropriate arrangements keeping in mind the needs of local tourists as well as foreign tourists.

He said that LCCI is ready to cooperate with Evacuee Trust Property Board to highlight the soft image of Pakistan. He invited Evacuee Trust Property Board to organize some event in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the awareness of its members to further promote the tourism sector. He said that security and road infrastructure should be developed at tourism sites. Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI Standing Committee for Tourism will be connected with Evacuee Trust Property Board and all possible facilities will be extended in the larger interest of the economy.