ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said it was only Imran Khan who was responsible for the ruined economy and damaged social fabric of the country as it was the result of his four-year misrule marred by massive unemployment, extreme inflation, poverty, incivility, immorality, and media muzzling.

Addressing a news conference, the minister busted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative of “helplessness”, which was nothing but a “pack of lies”. The PTI even today had its governments in four federating units, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, but ironically its chairman was complaining of “helplessness”, she said. Marriyum said Imran Khan had changed his narrative on the “regime change” as he was now blaming only one person instead of a foreign country. “Imran Khan now keeps on hyping that his government was changed by only one person, who also planned for his murder,” she said. The PTI chief was right as it was only one person - Imran Khan himself who had played havoc with the country, deprived the poor of their livelihood, traded off Kashmir, taken historic foreign debts, and looted the national wealth ruthlessly during his four-year rule, the minister added.

She said it was only Imran Khan who had allowed mafias to rob the national exchequer, pushed the country into an economic quagmire that caused extreme inflation and unemployment, increased gas and electricity prices, muzzled the media, not only got beaten journalists with their ribs and nasal bones broken but also sent many behind the bars, damaged moral values and promoted the culture of intolerance among the youth by churning out lies consistently. The minister said Imran Khan had boasted to create 10 million jobs and wipe out corruption within 90 days of taking charge of the government, but instead he deprived the youth of sports facilities, rendered 6 million unemployed, and set records of embezzlement and kickbacks.