KARACHI -Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Thursday said that Moulana Muhammad Ali Johar was a great leader of Muslims and it is important to highlight the achievements of Muslim heroes as it gave the courage to face the current and future challenges as a nation. Muhammad Ali chose the pen over the sword. On his return to India, Muhammad Ali realised he must respond to the injustices being carried out by the British and their deliberate attempts to undermine the ideals and culture of Indian society. Its great artists and writers were scoffed at. There was very little unity left among the Indians.

“It would be better to learn lessons from history while keeping an eye on our surroundings and follow in the footsteps of such characters who paved the way for the formation of Muslim nationhood in the subcontinent and the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims,” the Administrator Karachi said this in his message on the occasion of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar’s death anniversary organized by Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association.

Speakers who addressed the event included Muhammad Basheer Sadozai, Ali Hassan Sajid, Tariq Rahmani, Rafiq Majeed, Anwar Hussain, Huma Naz, and others. The speakers said that the national services of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar, who is a prominent figure in the history of the subcontinent, gave him a prominent and unique status in international history. They said that the name of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar was distinguished in the history of the sub-continent.

“Whether it is the field of politics or the world of journalism, poetry, speech, he continued to shine everywhere due to his God-given talents,” they added.

The speakers said that the 19th century was a period of political misery and disorder for the Muslims, but in this period, many great personalities were born, among whom Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar’s name is worth writing in golden letters.

Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar’s English weekly “Comrade” played a key role in informing the right situation of the country as well as leading the freedom fighters.Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar started the Khilafat movement in 1919, in which the Muslims of the subcontinent supported him wholeheartedly and this movement went on to become the basis of the establishment of Pakistan.

The speakers said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s two-nation theory, Allama Iqbal’s dream of a separate state consisting of Muslim-majority areas, and Chaudhry Rehmat Ali’s suggestion of the name of Pakistan are the links of the same chain which came forward in the form of “Lahore Resolution” on March 23, 1940, in Minto Park Lahore and was later called the Pakistan Resolution. The speakers said that In awakening the people of the subcontinent, especially the Muslims, and creating the spirit of freedom in their veins, few people will have as much role as Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar as he was the foremost among the selfless and sincere leaders of that time.

In 1921, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar was tried in a historic trial in Khaliq Dina Hall, Karachi, and every time he kept repeating his famous poem in front of the judge. The speakers highlighted the life and achievements of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar.