Share:

Peshawar - The mid-year review conference for the annual Development program of the North and south Zones of the Irrigation Department for 2022-23 was held on Thursday under the supervision of Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation arshad ayub.

Along with secretary Irrigation Khyber pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad ayaz, additional secretary Naser ali, Chief engineer south Nasir Ghafoor, Chief engineer North Ishaq Khan, and all circle SEs and other officials, all circle SEs and other officials attended the meeting. The provincial Minister for Irrigation was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects under the Annual Development Program for the fiscal year 2022-23 during the meeting. The participants were updated on the status of ongoing projects, problems, and other issues during the briefing. Work on 68 projects in the South Zone and 80 projects in the North Zone of the provincial Irrigation department is currently underway under the aDp 2022-23.