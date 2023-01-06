Share:

The leader of the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen ( MWM ) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffery announced his party’s cooperation to the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the probable vote of confidence.

The MWM’s leader reached Zaman Park on the request of former premier Imran Khan and on that occasion, MPA Syeda Zahra Naqvi dicussed in detail the reason behind her statement of not giving vote to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

During the discussion with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Allama Nasir Abbas explained the apprehensions regarding the Punjab government on which Imran Khan gave the assurance to alleviate the MWM’s concerns.

At that moment, MWM’s leader announced to give complete support for the PTI.