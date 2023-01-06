Share:

KHYBER - A narcotics smuggling attempt from afghanistan into pakistan was thwarted wednesday night when authorities discovered 49kg of cocaine from an afghanistan-returned vehicle at the Mechni border near Torkham.

according to the police official, the Narcotics eradication Team (NeT), with the assistance of local police, was notified about a suspected empty vehicle carrying registration number (KBL77437) returning from afghanistan in the Mechni region for investigation.

It was said that during the examination, roughly 50kg of high-quality heroin was discovered hidden in numerous secret recesses of the truck.