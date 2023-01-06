Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), starting the activities in the new year, has announced to hold the National Junior Kabaddi Championship from January 13 at Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad. This was announced by PKF Secretary General Rana Muhammad Sarwar in a statement. He added that the performers of the championship would be given an opportunity in the Kabaddi World Cup to be held in Iran from February 28. A strong Pakistan team will be sent to feature in the World Cup, which may brighten the country’s name with the best performances. Rana Sarwar said that federation is trying to bring new talent under the directives of its president Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

The Junior Championship is being conducted to find fresh talent while throughout the year; many domestic and international events will be organized.