The price of broiler chicken meat continued to increase in the local markets of the provincial capital on Friday as the local administration failed to ensure official prices.

The per kg price of broiler chicken was increased by Rs34 to be charged at Rs570 per kg by the chicken sellers.

Consumers complained that the chicken traders were charging extra money without any fear. They demanded the government to intervene into the increasing prices. According to a citizen, the chicken sellers are taking advantage of the festive wedding season that is causing people even more costly marriage ceremonies.