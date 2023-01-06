Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Nooor Zaman, M Hamza Khan and Ashab Irfan recorded straight game victories against their respective opponents in the second round matches of Boys U19 category of British Junior Open Squash Championship 2023 in Birmingham, UK on Thursday. According to information made available here, Nooor toppled Callan Venkatesan of USA 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, while M Hamza Khan defeated England’s Stanley Sykes 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 and Ashab routed Ion Davis 11-2, 11-0, 11-1. In the next match, Noor plays against Yassin Shohdy, Hamza takes on Lazlo Godde and Ashab faces Rowan Damming. In boys U17 second round, Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz beat Norway’s Sibastian Hylland 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5. However, Huraira Khan fell to Archie Turnbull of Wales 8-11, 8-11, 16-14, 10-12. In the next match, Abdullah will vie against Harith Daniel. In Boys U15 second round, Pakistan’s Mubeen Khan downed USA’s Enael Houllier 11-5, 11-4, 11-2, but Azan Ali Khan lost to Omair Athar 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-13. In the next match, Mubeen will face Jack Elriami. In Boys U13 second round, Pakistan’s Ahmed Rayyan trounced USA’s Aiden Chan 11-2, 11-5, 11-4, whereas Nouman Khan beat England’s Bilbert Harrington 11-5, 11-2, 11-2.