FAISALBAD - The district administration has increased the number of Sasta Atta sales points to 74 to supply cheap wheat flour to the consumers. As many as 63,948 wheat flour bags of 10 kg, at the rate of Rs 648 per bag, were being supplied at the sales points on a daily basis, said a spokesperson for the district administration here on Thursday. He said that the objective of increasing the number of sales points was to provide cheap flour to maximum people. He said that monitoring teams supervised by Assistant Commissioners were engaged in the markets.

PFA FINED 4317 UNITS, ISSUED 22,378 WARNINGS IN DIVISION IN 2022

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 31,871 food points, issued 22,378 warning notices and imposed fine on 4,317 units on adulteration in Faisalabad division during the year 2022. The PFA teams got cases registered against 94 food outlets on serious nature violations and closed down production of 258 units till improvement. A spokesperson for PFA said here Thursday, the PFA inspected 299,829 liters of milk in 1,517 vehicles out of which milk in 222 vehicles disposed of due to adulteration/ poor quality. They also checked vegetables cultivated on 143 acres of land of which vegetable crops being cultivated over 6 acres of land with dirty and polluted water were destroyed through machinery. As many as 36,000 liters adulterated milk; 22,000 liters poor quality cooking oil; 24,000 liters fake beverages and 2,000 kg adulterated spices were also dumped by the teams during the year. 43,000 kg Murabajat; 800 kg sweets, 50,000 sachets of Gutka besides 6,000 broken eggs were also disposed of during the period.

2 KILLED IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Two persons were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday. Rescue sources said a motorcyclist, Shabir resident of Chak 343GB, collided with a donkey cart due to over speeding near workshop railway crossing on Samundi road. He died on the spot while a pillion rider, Amin, suffered injuries. Separately, armed bandits shot dead a 66-year-old man during a dacoity bid in a small industrial estate. The deceased was identified as Khawaja Shajar Mahmood resident of Khayaban colony No. 2, Madina Town.