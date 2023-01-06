ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday says it was capable to thwart any threat.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said India must stop negative propaganda against Pakistan. Referring to the series of baseless and frivolous accusations made against Pakistan by the Indian external affairs minister, the spokesperson said the remarks once again reflected India’s growing frustration over its failure to malign and isolate Pakistan. For a country that has a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India’s obsession with Pakistan is unfathomable and absurd…India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the spokesperson remarked.
She said instead of pointing fingers at others, India should end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan.
She said on the first of January, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities as well as the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.
Highlighting the human rights violations in the IIOJK during 2022, the spokesperson said that the Indian forces reportedly killed 214 Kashmiris; 57 of them in custody or in fake encounters.
“Only last week, four individuals were killed in a fake encounter in Sidhra town in Jammu. There are reports that bodies were charred beyond recognition. We call upon the international human rights machinery and organisations to take note of this tragedy,” she said.
According to available accounts, over 4,000 Kashmiris remain imprisoned in different jails of IIOJK and India, she explained. She said the political prisoners and human rights defenders continued to be targeted and incarcerated. Resistance leaders, including APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Bhat, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi and prominent human rights defender, Khurrum Parvaiz continued to remain in detention in fake cases.
In 2002, Kashmiris were also prevented from exercising their right to freedom of religion and of assembly as the Indian authorities repeatedly prohibited religious gatherings and Friday prayers in IIOJK. “It is especially important to remember these facts as we observe the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.
She said regrettably, the oppressed people of IIOJK have not been able to exercise this right. This day reminds the international community, especially the United Nations, of the imperative of honouring its commitment made 74 years ago towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting their struggle for self-determination.