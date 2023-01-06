Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday says it was capable to thwart any threat.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said India must stop negative propaganda against Pakistan. Referring to the series of base­less and frivolous accusations made against Pakistan by the Indian external affairs minister, the spokesperson said the re­marks once again reflected In­dia’s growing frustration over its failure to malign and iso­late Pakistan. For a country that has a grandiose vision about it­self and its place in the world, India’s obsession with Paki­stan is unfathomable and ab­surd…India’s continued anti-Pa­kistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in foment­ing terrorism on Pakistan’s soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the spokesperson remarked.

She said instead of pointing fingers at others, India should end its involvement in terror­ism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan.

She said on the first of Jan­uary, Pakistan and India ex­changed lists of nuclear installa­tions and facilities as well as the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

Highlighting the human rights violations in the IIOJK during 2022, the spokesperson said that the Indian forces report­edly killed 214 Kashmiris; 57 of them in custody or in fake en­counters.

“Only last week, four individu­als were killed in a fake encoun­ter in Sidhra town in Jammu. There are reports that bodies were charred beyond recogni­tion. We call upon the interna­tional human rights machinery and organisations to take note of this tragedy,” she said.

According to available ac­counts, over 4,000 Kashmiris re­main imprisoned in different jails of IIOJK and India, she explained. She said the political prison­ers and human rights defend­ers continued to be targeted and incarcerated. Resistance lead­ers, including APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Bhat, Muham­mad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aa­siya Andrabi and prominent hu­man rights defender, Khurrum Parvaiz continued to remain in detention in fake cases.

In 2002, Kashmiris were also prevented from exercising their right to freedom of religion and of assembly as the Indian au­thorities repeatedly prohibited religious gatherings and Friday prayers in IIOJK. “It is especial­ly important to remember these facts as we observe the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

She said regrettably, the op­pressed people of IIOJK have not been able to exercise this right. This day reminds the in­ternational community, espe­cially the United Nations, of the imperative of honouring its commitment made 74 years ago towards the people of Jam­mu and Kashmir and support­ing their struggle for self-deter­mination.