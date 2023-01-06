Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Thursday that in future the government would hold talks only with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Af­ghanistan-led interim government in Kabul, after the recent uptick in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, instead of en­gaging the banned Teh­reek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP).

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Reli­gious Affairs Mufti Ab­dul Shakoor, the interi­or minister said that the recent meeting of the National Security Com­mittee (NSC) had unan­imously decided that no further talks would be held with the TTP.

“If talks are needed, it should be held with the government of Afghan­istan,” he said, adding that this was the resolve of the country’s highest-level forum to decide on securi­ty matters.

The minister was refer­ring to the Doha Agree­ment in which Afghanistan had agreed that it would not allow its land to be used for terror activities against any other coun­try. These remarks of a key minister of the ruling co­alition in the centre came only a day after he had said that the government was trying to bring the militant group on the negotiations table with the pre-condi­tion that it gave up armed struggle.

TTP has increased its militant attacks across the country since it formally ended the ceasefire in the end of November last year after peace talks between the government and the proscribed group failed to reach an agreement. It is being believed that the group has safe sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Rana Sanaullah explained that the previous policy de­vised for holding peace talks with the TTP could not yield positive results but that engagement was based on good faith. He added that the parliament at that time had also been briefed about the process of talks and the forum had de­cided that talks or engage­ment could be held only within the ambit of the Con­stitution. “Even at that time, some people had warned of (negative) consequences of talks,” he said. Talking about the Afghan government’s announcement that Daesh militants involved in the at­tack on Pakistan’s embas­sy in Kabul had been killed in an operation, the interior minister said that Pakistan had received information that has yet to be verified. Until it is verified, it would be treated as mere informa­tion, he added. “If it is accu­rate, then we welcome it,” he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the Af­ghan government to pro­vide security to all ambas­sadors and officials based in its country. “(The accused) Naveed Bashir was a lone shooter, there was no oth­er attacker except him and he was religiously-moti­vated,” he said, adding that there was no one backing the attacker.