ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said that there was a need to develop a coherent counter-terrorism policy with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in the lead role. The Chairman of the Senate body on Defence made these remarks while presiding the committee meeting held here where the forum was briefed on the PakistanAfghanistan border situation amid an increase in cross-border attacks and remedial measures undertaken to ensure peace and security throughout the country, a news release said. The Committee was also briefed on the deteriorating internal security situation in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with specific reference to the recent attack, capture and hostage situation at Bannu Cantonment, it said. Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan assured the committee members that the security forces were adept and well-equipped to counter any security threat. He apprized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and engagement with the Afghan side on security and border management was a continuous process.