“There’s no question dolphins are smarter

than humans as they play more.”

–Albert Einstein

Cetaceans are an order of mammals that originated at least 50 million years ago in the Eocene epoch. These cetaceans were amphibians and their ancestors were terrestrial artiodactyls which is similar to a small deer. The transition from land to water is one that has been documented through fossils, many of which have been discovered in India and Pakistan. Whales, dolphins and porpoises together also constitute as cetacea that are confined to a life in water. Despite this, they are mammals that nurse their young. They have ear bones that habe evolved specifically for sound transmission and their lower jaws consist of a single bone.