QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqili on Thursday said that Prime Minister Mohammad Sheh­baz Sharif accords top priority to the projects of Balochistan uplift as un­interrupted development process in Balochistan is the first priority of the incumbent federation.

“On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the federal government is rapidly implementing the devel­opment process in the province,” Chief Secretary Balochistan said while addressing a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat to review the implementation of the direc­tives given by the Prime Minister during his visit to flood-hit Sohab­pur district, the previous day.

Additional Chief Secretary of De­velopment and secretaries of other concerned departments attended the meeting. Addressing the partici­pants, the CS Balochistan said, “The Prime Minister has promised the development and prosperity of the backward areas and in this connec­tion, practical measures are being taken for the development of back­ward areas of the province.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bi­zenjo is personally monitoring the rehabilitation measures. The Chief Secretary recalled that the Prime Minister in his yesterday’s visit to the flood-affected district Sohabpur appreciated the measures taken by the provincial government. “On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a hostel, ground, and mess should be built for the students on a war footing in the Kili Jaya Khan Model School,” CS said adding that constant work should be continued for com­pletion of development projects