Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled on Friday with the family of martyred Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Sadiq.

The PM met his wife, son and daughter, sympathized with them and offered Fateha for the martryed officer,

The prime minister announced Hilal-e-Shujaat for Naveed Sadiq and Sitara-e-Shujaat for Inspector Nasir Abbas.

He said the nation was proud of martyred officers, Naveed Sadiq and Nasir Abbas Shaheed. “Our Shuhada (martyrs) gave unforgettable sacrifices for the protection, security and defence of the country.”

He said Naveed Sadiq rendered exemplary services for the eradication of terrorism.