ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, held a comprehensive telephone conversation on Thursday
“The two leaders’ discussion was characterized by warmth and cordiality, in keeping with the best traditions of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” an official communiqué issued by PM office said. The prime minister and the Chinese premier exchanged New Year greetings, noting that bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022, and agreeing to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023.
Recalling his visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, the prime minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer relations with China, and reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support on China’s core interests. They also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.
The prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s unswerving focus on timely progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and assured his Chinese counterpart that Pakistan would provide a completely secure and conducive business environment for Chinese investors. Premier Li Keqiang assured the prime minister that China viewed Pakistan not only as a strategic friend but as a country whose stability and economic welfare was of utmost importance to the region and to China. China would always stand in solidarity with Pakistan, Premier Li added.
Noting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on 9th January, the prime minister briefed Premier Li on the latest progress in post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation in Pakistan and conveyed Pakistan’s profound gratitude for China’s prompt and generous support for the flood-affected people. Premier Li assured PM Shehbaz of China’s continued support for Pakistan’s reconstruction efforts and the success of the conference.
Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the peoples of Pakistan and China in 2023 and beyond.
Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the business community that the government would overcome the economic challenge with the help of the business community.
The prime minister was talking to a five-member delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.
Expressing confidence in the government’s economic policies, the PBC delegation assured the prime minister that the business community stands with the government for complete recovery of the country’s economy.
Meeting on Energy: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the measures taken for saving energy in the country directed the implementation of the measures in a given timeframe.
The meeting was told about the progress made on the implementation of the solarisation projects. In the initial phase, solar panels of 1000 megawatts would be installed on federal government buildings. In this connection, the process of bidding would be started next week.
It was further told that the process of policy-making for the production of solar panels at the local level in the country had entered the final phase.
Consultation with the industries related to the manufacturing of solar panels had been completed.
The participants were told that in order to increase the production of electric motorcycles, the local industry was taken into confidence to formulate a comprehensive policy.
It was suggested in the policy that all the industries would be converted by the end of the year to the production of electric motorcycles. It was also told that for conserving gas, all new gas geysers would come with conical baffles and by the end of the current year, the installation of baffles on the present geysers would be ensured.
It was told that the production of high energy consuming filament/ low quality old electric bulbs would not be allowed after the sale of the present stock.
The industries which were manufacturing high energy-consuming fans would also be transferred to the new technology and a comprehensive plan would be laid down for replacing the old fans.
PM holds meeting on IT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized on increasing Information Technology exports from $2.6 billion to $15 billion in the next three years.