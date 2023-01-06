Share:

LAHORE - The current fogy and cold weather is danger­ous for small children and elderly people. This was said by Institute of Public Health Dean Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir in a statement issued here on Thursday. She said that air pol­lution had increased due to the mixing of fog and smog in severe cold weather. Chest Infec­tions, fever, cases of pneumonia in children and aged persons are on the rise, she added. She said that the elderly, young children and weak people are more vulnerable to the weather effects. Dr. Zarfishan said that spe­cial care should be taken for young children and elderly people,adding that they should use warm clothes and hot drinks. Motorcycle riders must wear helmets and face masks to protect themselves from cold winds and pol­lution in the fog. She said that in severe cold and fog, jogging in open grounds, parks , exercise, walk should be avoided because exercise makes breathing faster and the pol­lution in the fog goes to the lungs which can cause respiratory problems. She said that heart diseases, high blood pressure and other diseases increased in cold weather be­cause intake of water and drinks decreases in cold weather, which thickens blood and constricts blood vessels and affects blood circulation resulting in high blood pres­sure, heart attack and stroke. She said that it is necessary that patients with heart dis­eases and blood pressure continue to con­sume warm drinks, lukewarm water, use dry fruits to keep the body warm as well as they should wear warm clothes, socks, mufflers and don’t go out side unnecessarily in the cold and fog.